President Joe Biden Coming to Connecticut Friday

President Joe Biden is coming to Connecticut on Friday and he will visit Hartford and Storrs.

He will be in Hartford to promote his Build Back Better Agenda, according to a statement from the White House.

Details on the exact location in Hartford where the president will visit have not been released as of Tuesday morning.

“Hartford is honored to welcome President Joe Biden to Hartford this Friday," Hartford Mayor Like Bronin said in a statement. "We are coordinating with the State and with the White House advance team, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to host the President in Hartford and to highlight what the Build Back Better legislation would mean for families here in Hartford and around the country.”

President Biden will also visit Storrs for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut.

UConn said the president Joe Biden will join former U.S. Senator Christopher Dodd and other dignitaries for the dedication of The Dodd Center for Human Rights.

The center has been known as The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since it opened in 1995 and UConn said that UConn’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in August to authorize its dedication as The Dodd Center for Human Rights.

“UConn is honoring over a half-century of public service of Connecticut’s father and son U.S. senators, Thomas J. Dodd and Christopher J. Dodd, as well as the commitment of the Dodd family to supporting the growth and development of UConn’s widely recognized human rights academic, research, and engagement programs,” UConn President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi said in a statement.

“We are deeply honored that President Biden is joining us as we dedicate ourselves to extending the Dodd family legacy,” he added.

The UConn event is open only by invitation, but it will be broadcast on a livestream feed for the public to watch.

“I’m deeply grateful to UConn for recognizing me and my family by dedicating The Dodd Center for Human Rights, and I’m honored that my good friend President Biden is joining us to mark this occasion,” Christopher Dodd said in a statement.

“Given the challenges we face as a nation and as a global community, I am delighted that The Dodd Center will be a place where students, experts, advocates, and others can come together and work toward a more just world,” he added.

President Biden was last in the state in May when he delivered the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement.