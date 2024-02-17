Here's what's open and closed on Presidents Day 2024 and why we celebrate the holiday

The U.S. is celebrating Presidents Day Monday and while many will be off work for the federal holiday, they'll also be wondering where they can go and what they can do.

Here's a look at what Presidents Day is, when it takes place and what will be open and closed:

What is Presidents Day and why do we celebrate it?

The earliest iteration of Presidents Day dates back to the 1800s, when the life of first U.S. President George Washington was celebrated each Feb. 22, which was his birthday, according to History.com. In 1885, Washington's birthday became the first to be designated as a federal holiday.

Then, in 1971, the holiday was moved to third Monday in February as a result of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which was designed to give workers a number of three-day weekends throughout the year. According to the National Archives, the position of the holiday between Washington's birthday and Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which was Feb. 12, "gave rise to the popular name of Presidents Day."

Since Lincoln's birthday wasn't a federal holiday, Presidents Day has become a day to honor both presidents.

When is Presidents Day?

In 2024, Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19.

What's open and closed for Presidents Day 2024?

Because Presidents Day is a federal holiday, many facilities will be closed.

Banks: Mostly closed

Presidents Day is a holiday for the Federal Reserve Bank, meaning most bank locations will be closed. TD Bank stores will be open, though.

Post office: Closed

Because Presidents Day is a federal holiday, USPS offices will be closed.

UPS: Locations open

UPS says "pickup and delivery services are available," on Presidents Day. The company notes that UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries "will require one additional business days’ time in transit due to the Federal (USPS) holiday."

The UPS Store locations are open, however.

FedEx: Modified service

Though most routes will operate normally, FedEx says it will employ modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy for the holiday.

Schools: Mostly closed

Most schools across the country are closed on Presidents Day, with some districts even having off the Friday before the holiday as well.

Grocery stores: Mostly open

Stores like Trader Joe's, Costco and more have said they will operate regular hours. Check your local store for hours.

Retailers and restaurants: Mostly open

While most government functions will not be operating on Monday, most big box stores and restaurants will remain open.

Many major chains will be offering a number of holidays sales in celebration of the day.