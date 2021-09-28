Protesters Arrested Outside Gov. Baker's House in Swampscott

A climate change protest was held outside of Gov. Charlie Baker's home in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Photos showed protesters chained to a large pink boat with "Climate Emergency" spraypainted on it. The protest started around 7 a.m.

State police said they ordered the protesters to unchain themselves and disperse, and when they refused and continued obstructing traffic, troopers cut the devices holding the protesters to the boat and took them into custody.

Six protesters who were chained to the boat were arrested, as was a seventh who was atop the boat. They are being taken to a state police barracks for booking and the boat is being removed from the road.

It appears the governor was home at the time, as his vehicle was parked in the driveway. At one point during the morning, First Lady Lauren Baker was seen standing outside the home watching the protesters.