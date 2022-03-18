Quincy School Locked Down After Report of Student With Weapon

A school in Quincy, Massachusetts, was placed in lockdown Friday morning after a report that a student brought a weapon to class.

Multiple parents and students told NBC10 Boston they were told that a student at North Quincy High School brought a gun to school. Parents said they received two robocalls from the school, one about the lockdown and another about an early dismissal.

#BREAKING: There’s a police presence at North Quincy High School. We’re working to get additional information. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/KOJIkdveRC — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) March 18, 2022

#BREAKING: School officials say they put the school on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. after a student told administrators that another student had a weapon on campus. Officials say police haven’t found a weapon inside the school. #NBC10Boston #NECN — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) March 18, 2022

Quincy school officials said a student told administrators that another student had a weapon, but the type of weapon was not specified. So far, they said they have not found a weapon, but they are still searching.

No student has been identified or taken into custody.

All 1,400 students at the school are being dismissed early.

