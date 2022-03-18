quincy

Quincy School Locked Down After Report of Student With Weapon

All 1,400 students at North Quincy High School were dismissed early following the incident

By Mike Manzoni and Marc Fortier

A school in Quincy, Massachusetts, was placed in lockdown Friday morning after a report that a student brought a weapon to class.

Multiple parents and students told NBC10 Boston they were told that a student at North Quincy High School brought a gun to school. Parents said they received two robocalls from the school, one about the lockdown and another about an early dismissal.

Quincy school officials said a student told administrators that another student had a weapon, but the type of weapon was not specified. So far, they said they have not found a weapon, but they are still searching.

No student has been identified or taken into custody.

All 1,400 students at the school are being dismissed early.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Missiles Hit Kyiv, Lviv; US Warns China Against Arming Russia

coronavirus vaccine 16 hours ago

Moderna Seeks FDA Authorization for 4th Dose of COVID Shot

More to come.

This article tagged under:

quincy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us