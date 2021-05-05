Rain Wednesday, More Wet Weather Expected This Weekend

A good amount of rain fell in the past 24 hours, especially across the Bay State and places north, where over an inch accumulated in rain gauges from Pepperell to Northampton.

Showers will continue Wednesday as another wave of low pressure moves into southern New England this afternoon with steady rain tapering off into showers Wednesday night and patchy fog set to develop overnight.

May continues to feel and look more like April with highs Wednesday near 50 along the coast due to an onshore flow, with upper 50s and a few 60 degree readings inland.

Thursday is definitely the pick of the week, as surface high pressure builds into the region. Mostly sunny, pleasant and a fresh breeze, with highs into the mid to upper 60s south and low to mid 50s north.

Friday stays mainly rain free, as we start the day with full sunshine, but clouds increase during the afternoon as another low pressure system approaches from the Ohio River Valley. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s -- slightly below normal for this time of year.

The forecast this weekend remains a bit challenging -- we continue to track the possibility of a coastal storm developing and passing to the south and east of Nantucket on Saturday morning, this system will increase the cloud cover and ramp up rain chances, especially for eastern New England, with an onshore wind keeping coastal towns near 50 while 60s inland. Luckily, it pulls away in time for Mother’s Day, giving us a blend of clouds and sun and a late day chance for showers.

Our exclusive 10-Day Forecast showcases seasonable temperatures and more rain chances next week.