toys

Rare gold Lego piece found at Pennsylvania Goodwill store goes up for auction

Bidding on the piece has exceeded $11,000

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

You never know when you're going to strike gold at Goodwill.

In the case of a Goodwill store near State College, Pa., it came in the form of a gold Lego piece.

A 14-karat Bionicle Golden Kanohi Hau Lego Mask was donated to the store with a mix of random jewelry. The mask dates back to the early 2000s and is believed to be one of 30 in existence.

The piece has since been put up for auction through Goodwill. While it stands at just 1 inch tall, it's worth thousands of dollars. As of Wednesday afternoon, bidding reached $11,003. Goodwill said the item was previously bid up to $33,000 earlier this month but was unpaid for and automatically relisted.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We didn’t know what we had when we found it,” Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania spokesperson Jessica Illuzzi told WTAJ. "It came in a box full of random jewelry from the State College store. So it had already been processed through donations there.”

Bidding closes Wednesday night. All proceeds go back to Goodwill.

This article tagged under:

toys
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us