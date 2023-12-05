Rare rookie Babe Ruth card sells for $7.2 million

A 109-year-old rare Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card sold for $7.2 million on Monday, according to Robert Edward Auctions in Chester, New Jersey. It is the highest-selling Ruth memorabilia item of all time.

The card, one of ten like it in existence, was sold during the company’s fall auction event, which kicked off Nov. 17.

The “Great Bambino” card features a 19-year-old Ruth playing for his hometown team, the Baltimore Orioles, in the International League.

The card was issued in both red and blue variations in 1914. The sold card features a red and white image of Ruth on one side and a team schedule on the back.

It is the first publicly available card like it in more than a decade and is in the “finest condition example to appear at auction in more than fifteen years,” REA said.

The card remained with the same Baltimore-area family for over a century.

“Simply put, the Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card is the most significant baseball card ever produced,” Brian Dwyer, the president of REA, said. “This card is the genesis of Babe Ruth, a man who transcends the game of baseball. This card is not only one of the most elusive pieces of sports memorabilia, it’s one of the rarest collectibles in American history.”

The card sold for the third-highest amount ever paid for a sports card. In 2022, a 1952 Topps #11 Mickey Mantle card sold for $12.6 million. Also in 2022, a 1909 T-206 Honus Wagner card sold for $7.25 million.

Here’s a look at the most expensive baseball cards in history:

1. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle: $12.6 million

2. 1909 T-206 Honus Wagner: $7.25 million

3. 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth: $7.2 million

4. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth: $4.212 million

5. 2009 Bowman Draft Mike Trout: $3.936 million

6. 1916 Sporting News Babe Ruth: $2.46 million

7. 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente: $1.107 million

8. 2011 Topps Mike Trout: $1.05 million

9. 1969 Topps Reggie Jackson: $1.006 million

