READ: New Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Timeline

Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new timeline Wednesday for all remaining residents to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts.

Here's what you need to know:

Vaccine Eligibility Timeline

Baker announced the dates that all remaining residents and certain worker groups will be eligible for a vaccine.

The Commonwealth’s detailed timeline adheres to the original timeline for the three phases announced in December.

All residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby. It is expected that more sites will come online as part of the preregistration process in April.

Vaccination appointments will be opened to any resident 16 years or older on April 19

Timeline for Remaining Groups

March 22: Residents 60+ and certain workers, including restaurant or cafe workers; food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail or food service workers; grocery and convenience store workers; food pantry workers or volunteers; medical supply chain volunteers; vaccine development workers; transit/transportation workers; public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers; sanitation workers; public health workers; court system workers; and funeral directors and funeral workers.

April 5: Residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition, including asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions such as heart failure or coronary artery disease, immunocompromised state, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

April 19: General public ages 16 years of age and older

The full timeline is available at mass.gov/COVIDVaccinePhases.

The administration said it has received assurances from the federal government that an increased vaccine supply will be available to states soon.

Depending on supply, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.