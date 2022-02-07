RECALL ALERT: Ice Cream Sold in MA & CT Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Ice cream sold in Massachusetts and Connecticut grocery stores is being recalled due to concerns about listeria contamination, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. of Manchester, Conn. is recalling certain lots of its Batch brand ice cream in vanilla, ginger and mocha chip over concerns it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products were distributed to Market Basket and Roche Bros. stores in Massachusetts, and Big Y stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, the FDA said.

The recalled items are packaged in paper 16oz pints with the Batch Ice Cream brand name and flavors clearly shown on the front. Products are coded with the Date of Manufacture as 1/19/22 and Best By: 7/19/23, found on the bottom of the cup. The UPC for Vanilla – 837654968505; Ginger- 83765496856; Mocha chip 83765496853.

These products can be returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported as of the posted notice on February 4. The recall was initiated when FDA testing found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listeriosis, a potentially serious infection that can be particularly dangerous in young children, elderly or frail people, pregnant women or those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but in more serious cases it can be fatal, and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Customers with additional questions can contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5:00. EST.