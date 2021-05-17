Red Sox Announce When Fenway Park Will Return to Full Capacity

Mass. to lift COVID restrictions May 29, clearing path to full sports games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that the commonwealth will be lifting its COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

This means all businesses can operate at full capacity beginning on that date.

The Boston Red Sox released a statement Monday confirming Fenway Park will host fans at 100% capacity when those restrictions are gone.

“Today’s update to the reopening plan will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity beginning on May 29 for games and concerts throughout the summer," Red Sox CEO and president Sam Kennedy said. "We thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, Mayor Janey and the numerous public health officials who have been extraordinary partners guiding us every step of the way."

The Red Sox play the Miami Marlins on May 29 and May 30 at Fenway Park before leaving Boston for a seven-game road trip beginning May 31.

What about the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics? Here is the statement from TD Garden on Monday evening:

The new guidance around full re-opening from Governor Baker and Mayor Janey is great news. We are working with the leagues to update our guidelines for May 29 and will have an official announcement when details are available. — TD Garden (@tdgarden) May 17, 2021

The Bruins' first-round series against the Washington Capitals is scheduled to end May 27 with Game 7, if needed. The last game of the series at TD Garden would be Game 6, which is set for May 25, if necessary.

It's unknown if the Celtics will be playing in the first round of the NBA playoffs when the COVID-19 restrictions are officially lifted. The C's first need to win a game in the league's play-in tournament, which begins Tuesday.

Fenway Park and TD Garden are currently operating at 25% capacity. This limit went into effect May 10.