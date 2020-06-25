Red Sox Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the Boston Red Sox less than other organizations, but they're still not immune.

A player on the Red Sox' 40-man roster recently tested positive for COVID-19 while in his hometown, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom confirmed Wednesday in a Zoom call with reporters.

The player was exposed to the virus "a couple weeks ago" and was asymptomatic, Bloom said, adding that the matter is now "resolved."

The unidentified player is the second member of the Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19 after a minor leaguer tested positive on March 23.

Several major league teams have reported more positive COVID-19 tests: The Philadelphia Phillies have had 12 members of their organization test positive within the last week, while the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners also recently announced positive tests within their clubs.

Players are set to report to training camp next Wednesday, July 1, as Major League Baseball prepares for a 60-game season. MLB will require all staff members to take multiple tests before returning to their clubs, which means we could see more reports of positive tests over the next few days.

Nonetheless, the Red Sox remain optimistic about the 60-game season going on as scheduled. In fact, Red Sox president and CEO said Wednesday he still believes fans could be allowed at Fenway Park for games this summer.

"I would say it's a possibility," Kennedy said on Wednesday's Zoom call. "If it were to become a reality it would be because of the great work that the state of Massachusetts and the city of Boston have done."

