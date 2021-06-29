Red Sox Reliever Hirokazu Sawamura Singing Alicia Keys Will Make Your Day

Sox reliever Sawamura singing Alecia Keys will make your day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Alecia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You" is a classic. Seventeen years after its release, it remains almost impossible to not sing along when it comes on. Just ask Hirokazu Sawamura.
The Boston Red Sox reliever was caught on teammate Eduardo Rodriguez's Instagram story Tuesday belting out his rendition of Keys' hit. He didn't hold back, even using a wooden spoon as a microphone.
All jokes aside, that wasn't too bad!
We're going to need more Sawamura singing content ASAP. In the meantime, the 33-year-old will continue pitching big innings in relief for Boston. In his first season with the Red Sox, he has a 2.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.