Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez ‘Will Be 100 Percent Ready' for 2021 Season

Barring any setbacks, it appears Eduardo Rodriguez will be a full go for the Boston Red Sox in 2021.

Rodriguez missed the entire 2020 season after battling COVID-19 and then being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart.. The 27-year-old was cleared to resume physical activity in September and on Thursday, he issued a promising update on his status for the 2021 campaign.

"I feel great," Rodriguez told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "My workouts are going to start next week, like lifting weights and all that. I've been doing bike, throwing a little bit, so I would say I will be 100 percent ready for next season."

That's great news for a Red Sox pitching staff that undoubtedly needs all the help it can get after a dismal showing in 2020. Boston ranked 28th in the league in team ERA (5.58) and dead-last in WHIP (1.60).

E-Rod opened up about the difficulty of being away from his teammates and unable to contribute for a full season.

"It was hard for me because in the past I've been hurt, you know, but I lost like three weeks, one month. ... but you know you're going to play during the season," Rodriguez said. "Then it's just a short season and you're not going to have the time to play with your teammates and be there. It was really just hard for me sitting at home and watching them play every day. I would say that was the hard part for me."

Rodriguez's return will provide a boost to the Red Sox rotation, but there's still a glaring need for starting pitching to be added this offseason. With a number of intriguing arms on the free-agent market, all eyes are on Chaim Bloom and the rest of Boston's front office as the club looks to compete again in 2021.