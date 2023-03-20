NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots RB Damien Harris Signs With Bills

Report: Ex-Pats RB Damien Harris signing with AFC East rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is staying in the AFC East.

Harris has reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He celebrated the reported deal with a tweet that read, "LETS GO BUFFALO #BillsMafia."

The Patriots originally selected Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In four seasons with New England, he amassed 2,094 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 26-year-old was productive when healthy, but he struggled to stay on the field as he played only 11 games in 2022 and 10 in 2020.

Harris will replace Devin Singletary in the Bills' backfield. Earlier on Monday, Singletary reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans.

As for the Patriots, they replaced Harris by signing James Robinson in free agency. Rhamondre Stevenson will be New England's RB1 in 2023.