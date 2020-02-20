Report of Man With Assault Rifle on Orange Line Train Causes Alarm

The man was found with two paintball guns that resembled long rifles

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston/MBTA Transit Police

A report of a man with an assault rifle caused alarm on an MBTA Orange Line train on Wednesday afternoon.

MBTA Transit Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man carrying an assault rifle on board a southbound Orange Line train.

Officers met the train as it was pulling into State Street station and cleared passengers from the area. Based on a description provided to officers, they were able to quickly locate the man inside the train car.

Police said the man, later identified as Joseph Driscoll, 41, of South Boston, was found with two duffle bags containing two paintball guns that resembled long rifles. He was also had fireworks with him.

Officers subsequently learned that there were outstanding warrants for Driscoll's arrest out of Quincy and Dorchester district courts for shoplifting and narcotics violations.

He was taken into custody and transported to MBTA Transit Police headquarters for booking. No bail or court information was immediately available.

