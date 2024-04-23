3 people, including 15-year-old driver, charged in police chase that ended in crash on I-290

A 15-year-old driving a stolen car and his two adult passengers are facing charges after leading police on a chase on multiple Massachusetts highways Monday before crashing the car off Interstate 290 in Northborough, according to police.

The driver, who was not identified due to his age, was released to his mother after the incident and was due for arraignment in Worcester Juvenile Court, according to Massachusetts State Police. He faces charges of failure to stop for police, speeding, leaving the scene of property damage, receiving a stolen vehicle and other related counts.

A 20-year-old passenger was also arraigned Tuesday, charged with receiving a stolen vehicle. Police said he initially gave his name as Ibrahim Hasbun, but they later determined his real name was Kyen Perez. He was held on a $1,000 cash bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

Perez will also be charged with providing a false name to police, state police said.

A second passenger, identified as a 20-year-old woman, was summonsed to court for receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

A vehicle crashed on Interstate 290 in Northborough after being chased by police.

This was all the culmination of a police pursuit that began in the MetroWest area Monday. A state police helicopter tracked the vehicle on Route 9, Interstate 495, Route 70 and I-290, troopers said.

Eventually police deployed stop sticks, a tire-deflation device, officials said, and the car crashed.

