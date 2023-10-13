Republican presidential candidates descend on NH for weekend forum

Ten Republican presidential candidates will be in New Hampshire this weekend for a two-day forum hosted by the New Hampshire Republican Party.

The "First in the Nation Leadership Summit" kicks off Friday morning and runs through Saturday afternoon at the Sheraton Hotel in Nashua.

Scheduled to speak on Saturday are Chris Christie, Perry Johnson, Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Sunday's speakers include Asa Hutchinson, Ryan Binkley, Tim Scott and Mike Pence.

Notably absent from the weekend event is former President Donald Trump, who is leading the other GOP contenders by a wide margin in polls in New Hampshire and across the country. The frontrunner has so far refused to participate in any of the debates. Trump was just in the Granite State on Monday for a campaign event in Wolfeboro.

Others expected to speak are Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Sen. Joni Ernst, former Sen. and current New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and actor Kevin Sorbo.

The filing period for the New Hampshire presidential primary opened Wednesday and runs through Oct. 27. Hutchinson was among the candidates who filed on Wednesday, followed by Burgum and DeSantis on Thursday. Haley and Pence were both expected to file on Friday, and Ramaswamy next week.

The date of the 2024 primary has not yet been set, as Secretary of State David Scanlan is waiting for the dust to settle in other states before scheduling the contest.

New Hampshire, with its state law requiring its primaries to be held first, is defying the Democratic National Committee’s new primary calendar which calls for South Carolina to kick off voting on Feb. 3, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada. The shakeup came at the request of President Joe Biden in a bid to empower Black and other minority voters crucial to the party’s base.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.