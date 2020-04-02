Shelter-in Place Order Lifted in Vernon After Police Take Suspect Into Custody

A shelter-in-place issued for part of Vernon on Thursday morning has been lifted and police said they have a suspect in custody.

Police said they were executing a search warrant at a home on Dow Street and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

Residents in the neighborhoods of Rau Street, Grand Avenue, Dow Street and Pillsbury Hill in Vernon were advised to shelter inside their house in basement, according to police.

Police said the scene on Dow Street has been secured and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

Detective remain at the scene to investigate.

