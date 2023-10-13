Reuters journalist killed and 6 others wounded in shelling along Israel-Lebanon border

A shell appeared to land in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon Friday, killing a Reuters videographer and leaving six other journalists injured.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and the six who were wounded, some of whom were rushed to hospitals in ambulances. Images from the scene showed a charred car.

“We are deeply saddened to tell you that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” the Reuters news agency said in a statement. The agency added that Abdallah was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon that was providing a live signal.

Reuters said that two of its journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were among the wounded in the shelling in the border area.

Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV said two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were also among the wounded.

The Associated Press is not naming other outlets whose journalists were injured until they make public statements on the matter.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said. “Our deepest condolences go out to those affected, and our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time.”

The shelling occurred during an exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since Saturday’s attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.

Journalists from around the world have been coming to Lebanon out of concern that war might break out between Hezbollah and Israel.