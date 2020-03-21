RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Outbreak

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update Saturday afternoon on the state's coronavirus response.

She is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m.

On Friday, Raimondo said she was activating her state's National Guard to help with coronavirus efforts.

"We have been using the National Guard for weeks for drive-through testing but now it's time for more so I'm calling on full activation," she said.

Despite nearly a dozen new cases of the novel coronavirus in Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday said she had no plans to issue a shelter-in-place order.

Raimondo then addressed the rumor of a state-wide lock-down, which was imposed Thursday in California.

"I do not intend to do that. It's not something that is in our current planning," she said.

Raimondo instead is encouraging residents to work from home, avoid crowds, to stay home if they are sick and to stay away from nursing homes.

There were 10 new cases in Rhode Island by Friday, bringing the total number to 54, according to Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

While the source of each case is being investigated, Alexander-Scott said each patient is recovering at home.

Alexander-Scott echoed Raimondo, saying residents should avoid crowds to flatten the curve of the virus.

"Please. It is critical at this time that you stay home if you can. You should only be going out for essential needs," she said.