‘Rib' Sandwich Recipe

Anna believes the summertime is all about firing up the grill and entertaining outdoors. So, this week, she teams up with Wonder Bread and shows you some great ideas to elevate your next cookout. She starts with her "Rib" sandwich -- her take on a classic McRib -- from grinding up the pork and making the patties to the perfect char marks on the bun, they are sure to be a family favorite.

INGREDIENTS:

2.5 lb pork loin, sliced into 1” cubes

1 TBS kosher salt

2 TBS honey

3 strips bacon, pureed in a food processor

2 TBS grapeseed oil

1 cup BBQ sauce, (your favorite!)

1 white onion, thinly sliced

1 cup dill pickles, sliced

Butter lettuce

8 buns, buttered and grilled

PREPARATION: