‘Rib' Sandwich Recipe

Anna believes the summertime is all about firing up the grill and entertaining outdoors. So, this week, she teams up with Wonder Bread and shows you some great ideas to elevate your next cookout. She starts with her "Rib" sandwich -- her take on a classic McRib -- from grinding up the pork and making the patties to the perfect char marks on the bun, they are sure to be a family favorite.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2.5 lb pork loin, sliced into 1” cubes
- 1 TBS kosher salt
- 2 TBS honey
- 3 strips bacon, pureed in a food processor
- 2 TBS grapeseed oil
- 1 cup BBQ sauce, (your favorite!)
- 1 white onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup dill pickles, sliced
- Butter lettuce
- 8 buns, buttered and grilled
PREPARATION:
- Puree pork loin cubes with kosher salt and honey in a large food processor until finely ground. In a large bowl, stir in pureed bacon to the pork mixture. Divide meat into 8 balls.
- On a parchment-lined baking sheet, form patties with the pork mixture about 4 ½” wide and ¾” thick. Using the side of your hand or a wooden spoon to press the meat, create linear valleys that run parallel to each other to replicate the look of rib bones.
- Freeze for 4 hours.
- Preheat your griddle on high and coat with a light brush of grapeseed oil.
- From frozen, grill the rib patties about 4 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145*.
- Let the patties cool for 5-10 minutes. The BBQ sauce will cling to the meat better if it isn’t piping hot.
- Generously baste all sides of the patty with BBQ sauce.
- Assemble the “Rib” Sandwich by layering patty, pickles, onion, & lettuce between your favorite buttered and grilled bun. Serve immediately, with napkins.