Road shut down due to ‘ongoing police investigation' in Merrimack, NH

Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, said they have shut down a section of town due to an ongoing investigation.

Merrimack police said in a Facebook post around 2:30 p.m. that Pearson Road is closed due to "an ongoing police investigation" and motorists should avoid the area. The neighborhood is located near the Bedford town line.

An update will be provided once the road has reopened, police said.

