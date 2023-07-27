Search continues for CT teen who went swimming at RI beach

A New London teenager s missing after going swimming at a Rhode Island beach.

Authorities say that a family of 12 had gone swimming after hours at Dunes Park Beach Thursday night.

Of the 12, a 15-year-old did not make it out of the water.

“There’s a strong current around the jetties,” Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He said they think he either slipped and fell from the rocks or slipped underneath.

After searching for hours, first responders do not expect to find him alive.

Authorities noted that there was no lifeguard on duty at the time when the family went swimming.