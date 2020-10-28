missing goat

Search for Missing Goat Continues, Reward Increases

The reward has been increased from $1,000 to $11,000

By Mia Len

As the search for the missing Massachusetts goat, “Blossom,” continues, the reward increases.

Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton, Blossom's home, has upped the reward for her safe return to $11,000. “No questions asked,” said the Animal Sanctuary in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The beloved goat was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 inside the animal sanctuary's barn.

Anyone with information about Blossom's whereabouts is asked to contact Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary via Facebook Messenger or by phone at 508-431-6182 or 508-285-6451.

