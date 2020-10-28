Gov. Baker to Make SJC Announcement

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement regarding the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. from the State House.

Ralph Gants, chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, died last month 10 days after suffering a heart attack. He was 65.

Gants was appointed to the state's highest appellate court in January 2009 and became its 37th chief justice in July 2014 when he was sworn in by then Gov. Deval Patrick, according to his biography on the state's website.

Baker said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the death of Gants, who he described as an "exceptional leader," who was kind, thoughtful and had a great sense of humor.

"He was one of those people who every day put the public good first," Baker said. "He leaves behind a legacy as a jurist and as a public servant that is unparralleled... We will all miss him very, very much."

The governor said in late September that it would likely be another few weeks before the full pool of candidates emerged for the Supreme Judicial Court seat made vacant by Gants' death.

Baker, who has already appointed five of the high court's seven justices, now has an opportunity to fill the other two seats. Justice Barbara Lenk, who like Gants was elevated to the SJC bench by Patrick, plans to retire on Dec. 1, a day before she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

He said last month that he had not decided if he will promote a current associate justice to chief justice and tap two new associate justices. Baker has the option of appointing a new chief from outside the ranks of the SJC.

State House News Service contributed to this report.