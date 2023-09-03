Search underway for suspect accused of crashing stolen vehicle on I-84 in Conn.

A search is underway for a person who is accused of breaking into a state police cruiser and crashing a separate stolen car on the highway in East Hartford on Sunday.

Troopers received a report of a vehicle that was stolen around 4:33 a.m. State police said the occupants of that vehicle were believed to have broken into a state police car.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 84 East near exit 58 in East Hartford and the suspects fled on foot.

Police are conducting a search in the area and are looking for one person. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Investigators said nothing was taken from the state police car.