Search Underway in Revere as Part of Harmony Montgomery Murder Investigation

A search is underway in Revere, Massachusetts, on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery in 2019.

Police from New Hampshire and Massachusetts are searching a location in Revere as part of the investigation, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search."

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was indicted in January on a second-degree murder charge in his daughter's death. Authorities allege that he killed his daughter by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist.

She was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019. However, her disappearance did not come to light until December of 2021. Her remains have not been found.

Adam Montgomery is accused of fatally beating her around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing her body by March 4, 2020. Other charges against him include abusing a corpse, falsifying evidence and tampering with witnesses.

Just last week, he was indicted on unrelated gun charges.

Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, pleaded guilty in November to perjury charges, agreeing to cooperate in the case against Adam Montgomery.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges that Kayla Montgomery lied to state health officials about having the child in her care in order to collect welfare benefits and that she received stolen firearms.

Court records show Kayla Montgomery was interviewed by investigators in June and told police that "Harmony had been murdered in December 2019" by Adam Montgomery, and that Adam had encouraged Kayla "on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony's whereabouts, basically giving Kayla a 'cover story' and telling her that as long as she stuck to the cover story everything would be OK."

Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, said this kind of information should have been revealed to investigators a long time ago.

"When these two people knew she was deceased for two years and 10 months," Sorey said.

The New Hampshire District Attorney's Office said their investigation into Harmony's disappearance continues, and anyone with information about her murder or the location of her remains is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her case at 603-203-6060.