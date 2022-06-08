Security Guard Dies After Fall at The Country Club in Brookline

An overnight security guard at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, died after falling from a structure that was being built as part of preparations for the U.S. Open golf tournament, the Norfolk District Attorney's office said Wednesday.

The district attorney's office said the man was a subcontractor of the company hired by the U.S. Golf Association to build out the necessary facilities for the U.S. Open. He fell 10 to 12 feet, investigators said.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Investigators say this is being considered an accident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The USGA, which organizes the U.S. Open, issued a statement following the death.

"The USGA is terribly saddened by what occurred at our championship site overnight," the statement said. "This is an active investigation and we are working closely with local authorities to determine what happened."

The course outside Boston is where Francis Ouimet won a playoff over British titans Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in 1913, an upset that made the front pages of newspapers. Next week's tournament will be the first U.S. Open at The Country Club since 1988. The Brookline course also was the site of the famous 1999 Ryder Cup.