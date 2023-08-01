$2 million castle built by dad to fulfill daughter's princess dream hits market in Illinois. Take a look inside

A castle house built by a father to fulfill his daughter's childhood dream has now hit the market in Barrington Hills, Illinois.

The home at 3 Saville Row was listed last week for $1.9 million.

With more than 7,500 square feet of space, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is known for its unique exterior, which mirrors that of a castle.

"Architectural elements of Medieval to modern day castle blend in creating an experience that lets your imagination run wild," the list states.

According to real estate agent Robbie Morrison, the home was designed for the owner's the-4-year-old daughter.

"She wanted legitimately to be a princess so he designed this house around her being in a castle," Morrison told NBC Chicago."

An indoor pool, a terrace, a wrap-around deck and more highlight the unique listing.

"Full new steel roof inside the confines of the battlement with Davinci caps on the turrets and arrow loops inside the climbing tower," the listing adds.

See inside in the images below:

