Sen. Warren Says Lack of ‘Red Wave' Was a Referendum on Trump

"They were extremists, they wanted to fight about conspiracy theories and the 2020 election and voters said no, we need somebody on our side," the Massachusetts Democrat said

By Alysha Palumbo

It's almost a week after Election Day, and nearly a dozen seats in Congress are still up in the air.

The focus of these midterm elections was the balance of power in Congress.

Democrats are projected to maintain control of the Senate, defeating several candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.

Nearly 20 races in the House have yet to be called, but it seems that Republicans are slowly getting closer to winning a narrow majority there.

But it's clear now though that this was hardly the “red wave” Republicans had hoped for in the midterm elections.

On NBC's "Meet The Press" Sunday, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren argued the lack of a red wave was a referendum on Trump.

“They were extremists, they wanted to fight about conspiracy theories and the 2020 election and voters said no, we need somebody on our side, so Democrats fought, Democrats delivered, Democrats won, and that should inform what we do during the lame duck and what we do in 2023 and 2024," Warren said.

Analysts have said that beyond that, this election even defied the historical trend of midterms where voters typically elect enough members from the opposing party to balance out the power of the executive branch. Instead, voters in some key battle ground states voted against Republicans who opposed abortion rights and backed Trump’s claims of election fraud.

Polling and early returns also seemed to be flawed – leading to some false early predictions.

Some analysts said this might be the new normal, with mail-in ballots and early voting, that we don’t get full results for some time.

If Republicans end up taking control of the House, they have promised to launch investigations into the activities of President Joe Biden's administration and the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden related to Ukraine and China. They have also said they will roll back Biden-led legislation related to climate change, and have pledged to make expiring 2017 tax cuts permanent.

