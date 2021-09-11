Live Updates: U.S. Marks 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks

The U.S. marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of the nation's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Commemorations are planned at all three sites of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil: New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Follow below for live updates:

Sept. 11 to Be Marked With Reading of Nearly 3,000 Names

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will pay tribute to those killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, during the annual commemoration ceremony.

Family members will read the names of the fallen — 2,983 of them, including all the victims from the three Sept. 11 attack sites and six people who died when terrorists set off a truck bomb under the towers in 1993.

It will begin with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m to mark when the first hijacked plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center and continue through the morning with pauses to mark when the south tower and Pentagon were struck, when Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania, and when the towers fell.

Six Moments of Silence Observed:

8:46 a.m. – Flight 11 crashes into north tower

9:03 a.m. – Flight 175 crashes into south tower

9:37 a.m. – Flight 77 crashes into Pentagon

9:59 a.m. – South Tower collapses

10:03 a.m. – Flight 93 crashes in Shanksville

10:28 a.m. – North Tower collapses

Remembering the Victims: These Are the People Who Died in the Sept. 11 Attacks

The Man Who Told President Bush ‘America Is Under Attack' on 9/11 Tells His Story

As the country approaches its 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Andy Card, who served as chief of staff to President George W. Bush, sat down with NBCLX to share his memories of what was happening behind-the-scenes that day.

It was 90 minutes frozen in time.

The period, from when America learned the first of two jetliners had crashed into the World Trade Center, shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, to when the second of its two towers collapsed, killing thousands, ranks among the most emotional, deadly, and traumatic moments in U.S. history.

And for those who watched the attacks unfold — whether it be in front of a television or standing alongside President George W. Bush — the haunting memories are still hard to shake, 20 years later.

“I remember every minute of that day,” said Andrew Card, the former chief of staff to President Bush from 2001 to 2006. “I was completely focused on being cool, calm, collected, and objective to help him make tough decisions….[but emotions] later would catch up with me.”

Read more here.

Biden to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at 3 Memorial Sites

President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.

Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 was forced down. He will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for a separate event before joining the president at the Pentagon, the White House said. Harris will travel with her spouse, Doug Emhoff.

Read more here.