Hartford

2 Pedestrians Killed in Hartford, Conn. Crash

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two pedestrians have died after a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford on Wednesday morning and part of the road is closed.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street.

According to police, two pedestrians died in the crash. Authorities have not released their identities.

Blue Hills Avenue is currently closed from Tower Avenue to Plainfield Street. There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us