Serious injury reported in tractor-trailer vs. motorcycle crash in Rowley

The crash is causing delays on Route 1 on Thursday morning

By Marc Fortier

Serious injury is being reported as a result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday morning on Route 1 in Rowley, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said shortly after 7 a.m. that the crash at the intersection of Route 1 south and Route 133 was causing delays. Only the left-turning lane was open to traffic.

MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard provided an update just before 8 a.m., saying the crash involved serious injury. The right lane remains closed and traffic is now passing in the left turn lane.

