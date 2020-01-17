California

1 Dead in Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: Calif. Sheriff

By Brendan Weber

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in an avalanche Friday at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the avalanche happened near the "Subway ski run." It wasn't immediately clear if the sheriff's office was referring to the Subway Cirque ski run — a black diamond run — or the Subway Beginner Area.

Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue teams responded to the resort, according to the sheriff's office.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

