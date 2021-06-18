Shark Season Has Begun on Cape Cod

Every June, the great white sharks return to the waters of Cape Cod.

And this year is no exception.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said a great white dubbed James was detected on a receiver off North Beach in Chatham on Friday. The receiver was just deployed on Thursday.

James was originally tagged in 2014 and has returned to the Cape every year since.

Yesterday, Boat Captain, J. King & @GregSkomal of @MassDMF, deployed the North Beach Chatham real-time acoustic receiver. This morning, white shark James was detected on that receiver. James was tagged in 2014 & he’s been detected off the Cape every year since. pic.twitter.com/lLHgUlEzRy — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) June 18, 2021

And that's not the only recent shark sighting off the coast of Massachusetts.

According to the Sharktivity app, at least three other great whites have been spotted off Cape Cod in the past week. Two were seen off Monomoy Island and one off Provincetown. A dead seal that appeared to have been fed on by a shark also washed up on a beach in Chatham on Wednesday.

"White sharks are back," shark biologist John Chisolm wrote on his MA Sharks Twitter account Friday. He said "multiple sharks" were spotted off Cape Cod on Thursday, including one that was hunting a Bluefin tuna.