sharks

Shark Season Has Begun on Cape Cod

Multiple sharks were spotted off the Massachusetts coast this week

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Every June, the great white sharks return to the waters of Cape Cod.

And this year is no exception.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said a great white dubbed James was detected on a receiver off North Beach in Chatham on Friday. The receiver was just deployed on Thursday.

James was originally tagged in 2014 and has returned to the Cape every year since.

And that's not the only recent shark sighting off the coast of Massachusetts.

According to the Sharktivity app, at least three other great whites have been spotted off Cape Cod in the past week. Two were seen off Monomoy Island and one off Provincetown. A dead seal that appeared to have been fed on by a shark also washed up on a beach in Chatham on Wednesday.

"White sharks are back," shark biologist John Chisolm wrote on his MA Sharks Twitter account Friday. He said "multiple sharks" were spotted off Cape Cod on Thursday, including one that was hunting a Bluefin tuna.

More shark stories

sharks May 27

‘Is That a Megalodon?' Massive Shark Caught on Camera Off New England Coast

Shark Attacks Jun 1

Maine to Adopt Mass. Shark Warning Flag After Fatal Attack Last Year

This article tagged under:

sharksMassachusettsCape CodAtlantic White Shark Conservancygreat white sharks
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us