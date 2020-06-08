A silent vigil for black lives will be held Monday as daily demonstrations continue in Boston, calling for racial equity and police accountability following George Floyd's death.

The vigil will take place at Holy Name Rotary in West Roxbury at 5:30 p.m., according to the Facebook event page. Organizers say the vigil will involve no speeches, "just signs, bearing witness, standing for justice, insisting on policy change."

Participants are asked to wear face masks and maintain a six feet of social distance in a bid to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. If the rotary fills, the demonstration will spread out onto West Roxbury Parkway, organizers said.

Several peaceful protests against racism and police brutality took place across Massachusetts Thursday.

The event is organized by Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale, which held a similar silent vigil last week at Adams Park. The demonstration drew scores of people. This week's event is co-hosted by the group Courageous Neighbors.

On Sunday evening, thousands of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Boston, rallying against police brutality and calling for sweeping reforms to the law enforcement system.

The protesters, calling for funds to be redirected from police to social programs, marched through a large swath of the city after rallying at City Hall.

Thousands of peaceful protesters marched about three miles on Sunday in Boston, rallying against police brutality and calling for change.

Holding signs with messages including "Abolish the police," Defund the police" and "Black Lives Matter," the protesters marched roughly three miles down Tremont Street, through the Theatre District, along Boston Common through the South End and all the way to Roxbury.

The protesters eventually made their way to Roxbury where they took a knee and raised their fists to the sky in the middle of the street and held a moment of silence before moving to the MBTA's Ruggles Station.

Boston and military police followed the large crowd but the event remained largely peaceful. Northeastern University police did catch one man burning an American flag near the crowd in Roxbury,.