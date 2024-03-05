Tennessee

5 killed after single-engine plane crashes near Tennessee highway

The plane burst into flames when it crashed in a grassy median just off Interstate 40 and behind a Costco on the city’s westside.

By The Associated Press

Emergency officials work the scene of a fatal small plane crash in Tennessee
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Police in Nashville say that five people have died after a small plane crashed Monday night near an interstate highway, shutting down multiple lanes.

The pilot made an emergency call to John C. Tune Airport around 7:40 p.m., reported engine trouble and was given clearance to make an emergency landing, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said. A short time later the pilot radioed that the aircraft would not reach the airport, he said.

The plane burst into flames when it crashed in a grassy median just off Interstate 40 and behind a Costco on the city’s westside. The crash scene was about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of the general aviation airport.

“It appears that everyone on board perished,” Aaron said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There were no injuries to drivers on the interstate, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney said. Authorities said no vehicles or buildings on the ground were damaged.

Aaron didn’t have information on where the plane came from.

U.S. & World

US Military 49 mins ago

Air Force employee charged with disclosing classified information on foreign dating website

Health & Science 1 hour ago

Alabama lawmakers aim to approve immunity laws for IVF providers

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate after Metro first responders ensure the accident scene is safe, the airport authority said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tennessee
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us