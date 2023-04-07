Six Flags New England

Six Flags to Debut New Dinosaur-Themed Ride for 2023 Season

The amusement park announced Dino Off Road Adventure, coming in late spring 2023, the first of its kind in the region.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Joker at Six Flags New England
Six Flags New England opened for the season Friday and is rolling out new enhancements and park rides for the 2023 season.

The amusement park announced the Dino Off Road Adventure, coming in late spring 2023, the first of its kind in the region. The safari-style ride takes visitors on a prehistoric adventure that includes views of life-sized dinosaurs including a Tyrannosaurus Rex and more. There will also be educational elements for young riders and of course, dinosaur-themed food and drinks.

“Family-fun is part of our DNA here at Six Flags New England and Dino Off Road Adventure delivers exceptional thrills for our youngest thrill seekers,” said Park President Pete Carmichael.

“Our guests will experience an adventure of prehistoric proportion as they step back in time and come face to face with life-size dinosaurs with larger than life effects and sound. Our Team is committed to creating exceptional experiences and the 2023 season promises to deliver for dinosaur lovers of all ages.” he added.

Dino Off Road Adventure will officially open to the public on Friday, May 26.

Six Flags New England
