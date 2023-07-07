recipes

Smashed Persian Cucumber Salad Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 Baby Cucumbers
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 3 tsp soy sauce
  • 4 tsp rice vinegar
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flake
  • ¼ fresh mint, chopped
  • 2 tsp garnish

PREPARATION:

  1. Lay the cucumbers down on a firm cutting surface. With the flat side of a chef’s knife, press firmly down on the cucumber until it “cracks.” Repeat along the length of the entire cucumber.
  2. Slice the smashed cucumber at a 45* angle into ¼ slices and place in a bowl.
  3. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the honey, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and red pepper flake. Taste and adjust seasoning.
  4. Drizzle the dressing over the smashed cucumbers and chill.
  5. Garnish with fresh mint just before serving.
