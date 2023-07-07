Smashed Persian Cucumber Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 6 Baby Cucumbers
- 2 tsp honey
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 3 tsp soy sauce
- 4 tsp rice vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp red pepper flake
- ¼ fresh mint, chopped
- 2 tsp garnish
PREPARATION:
- Lay the cucumbers down on a firm cutting surface. With the flat side of a chef’s knife, press firmly down on the cucumber until it “cracks.” Repeat along the length of the entire cucumber.
- Slice the smashed cucumber at a 45* angle into ¼ slices and place in a bowl.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the honey, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and red pepper flake. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Drizzle the dressing over the smashed cucumbers and chill.
- Garnish with fresh mint just before serving.
