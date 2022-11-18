It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.

Temperatures remain in the 40s Friday, but the wind chills go down to the low 30s in northern New England to the mid and upper 30s in most of Massachusetts and the south. That wind chill will dip into the teens and 20s Saturday morning and up to the mid and upper 30s Saturday afternoon.

With ample sunshine, Saturday remains the pick of the weekend. Our skies will feature plenty of sunshine with a high pressure system anchored in.

Our wind remains steady but lighter incoming from the west southwest but will increase on Sunday around midday and pick up to gusts at 45 to 50 mph in the Berkshires to the White and Green mountains.

The Notches on Sunday may also become dangerous, as the wind will be blowing strong in the surrounding mountains. If you're planning to drive up north that afternoon, be aware of the west to east blowing wind that afternoon. High profile vehicles or light weight vehicles would likely have to be extra cautious.

Sunday also brings the potential for snow in the Green and White mountains and could go as far south as the Monadnock Region and possibly the Merrimack Valley late in the afternoon and evening.

In the 10-day forecast we’ll keep it cool on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s that will slowly climb up to the day before Thanksgiving, reaching highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday. Thanksgiving is looking quiet, with variable clouds and sun as well as highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The end of the week brings slightly cooler and somewhat unsettled weather on Black Friday, with rain in southern New England and possibly snow in Ski Country and the Berkshires.