Special Tribute Held for Conn. State Rep. Quentin Williams

A special procession was held Wednesday afternoon for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown), who was killed in a car crash last week.

The procession, which was called a Final Ride, took Williams from the funeral home in Bloomfield to his home in Middletown, and then up to the State Capitol where he was honored with a moment of silence, along with a wreath and plaque ceremony.

The purpose of the special procession is to symbolically represent his final trip to the place where he loved and served his district and the state, according to a spokesperson for Howard K. Hill Funeral Services.

Several of Williams' family members were in attendance.

Connecticut State Police lead the procession and Capitol Police escorted the motorcade to the northside steps of the capitol building.

There is a private funeral service planned for Saturday. A public celebration of Williams' life and legacy will be announced at a later date.