Spirit Airlines

Spirit agent who put unaccompanied minor on the wrong flight is no longer working for the airline

A 6-year-old flying from Philadelphia to Fort Myers, Florida, on Dec. 21 was incorrectly put on a plane headed for Orlando

A Spirit Airlines agent who put a 6-year-old on the wrong flight during the holiday travel rush is no longer working for the company, the airline said.

An internal investigation determined that a gate agent at Philadelphia International Airport incorrectly put the child on a plane to Orlando when he was meant to fly to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers on Dec. 21, Spirit said in a statement Friday.

“This agent is no longer working with Spirit, and any individual whose actions resulted in the incorrect boarding will be held accountable for failing to follow our procedures,” Spirit said in the statement.

The airline said Friday that it has "policies and procedures in place to prevent this type of situation from happening," and is reiterating those procedures to its team.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

Passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight had a frightening landing in Atlanta when their plane caught fire on the tarmac after one of its brakes overheated.

This article tagged under:

Spirit Airlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us