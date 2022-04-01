Split Forecast This Weekend: Sunny Saturday, Chance of Showers Sunday

We started off with showers and we’ll continue having mostly cloudy skies with the sun trying to peek in. Scattered showers will continue to roll in through the afternoon, so you'll want to keep the umbrella or rain jacket handy as you go on with your day.

There’s a drying trend starting mid-afternoon into the evening which will allow us to get rid of the showers by late evening into Friday night. Our wind isn’t too bad but late in the day we’ll gust to 35 mph. That will keep us cool Friday night along with the frontal boundary kicking in and dropping our temperatures.

If you have plans outdoors Friday evening, take the jacket with you. Our temperatures will begin to drop and reach the 30s in northern New England and mid-40s along southern New England.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Friday night, our lows drop to the upper 20s in Vermont and New Hampshire and mid-30s in southern New England. Our wind, however, will help it feel cooler, so be sure to bundle up and stay warm through Friday night and Saturday morning.

Our weekend is a split forecast: sunny and breezy on Saturday with more clouds coming in on Sunday with the chance of showers for the afternoon and evening. Our temperatures will remain somewhat mild for Saturday. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 50s for some. Sunday is looking cooler, and our highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday will bring another opportunity to warm up to the 50s along with mostly sunny skies and low rain chances through Tuesday before another cold front rolls in and brings a slight drop in temperatures with highs in the upper 40s for Wednesday.

Rain chances increase by midweek and remain through the end of next week.