Starbucks' latest Stanley cup collaboration causes mayhem at Target

An insulated tumbler with a cult-like following is causing chaos at a department store chain with an even bigger cult-like following.

On Jan. 3, Stanley, the company behind the viral, unbreakable, 40-ounce, double-wall, vacuum-insulated tumblers, released a collaboration with Starbucks, in a “Winter Pink” hue, sold exclusively at Target stores — and it caused long lines, overnight campouts and mayhem in stores.

"For the launch of Starbucks winter menu on January 3, Starbucks and Stanley collaborated on an exclusive, limited-edition, pink Starbucks x Stanley Quencher available in Starbucks stores at Target locations in the U.S,” a Starbucks representative tells TODAY.com, adding that this is the third release of a Stanley Quencher co-branded with the coffee chain.

Starbucks, which just debuted its winter menu and announced it would allow personal cups to be used for drive-thru and mobile orders, says that the 40-ounce, stainless steel, pink, vacuum-sealed Quencher can be purchased for $49.95 for a limited time, while supplies last. And by the looks of things, supplies did not last long.

“We are seeing an enthusiastic response to the Starbucks x Stanley Quencher and many stores have sold out,” says the Starbucks rep. “It will not be restocked.”

But Stanley fans knew that already, so they made it their mission to secure one — or two, or 10, depending on how many they were permitted to purchase.

“Come with me to get the Starbucks x Stanley cup,” reads the on-screen caption of a TikTok by @meaganfetchhappen, showing a very long line outside of a Target.

When the TikToker asks how many cups her store received in stock, a Target employee tells the her, “I’m not at liberty to tell you.”

Other TikToks show long lines, with people waiting before dawn for their local Target to open. TikToker @ivey_huerta notes that this Stanley drop marks the “first time” she’s had to wait overnight for the product, showing off the cot-style camp bed she set up in the parking lot of her local Target.

“Pulling up to target to wait in line since 10pm the night before for the new Stanley,” wrote @ivey_huerta. “Store opens at 8am. It’s now 1:45am. Wish us luck.”

There have even been fights breaking out over the tumblers, according to videos posted on TikTok. One video from user @reyahthelastdrago documents a dispute between a man and a woman over alleged line-cutting. Another from TikToker @4rayah.sunshine shares footage of a man jumping over a counter and attempting to steal some Stanley cups before another customer tackles him to the ground. According to the user, the police were called.

And now, some of the Stanley cups that were scored today have already been listed on resale sites like Mercari, eBay and Poshmark for as much as $300.

Stanley did not respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

A Target representative confirmed that the Stanley cups have been extremely popular with the store’s customers.

In fact, mere days ago, on Dec. 31, a limited-edition Stanley Valentine’s Day collection launched at Target stores and on its website, offering Cosmo Pink and Target Red versions of Stanley’s iconic tumbler for $45. The cups were extremely popular, and Target quickly sold out of them, with no plans to restock.

The bumrush for the store’s Stanley supply was also documented on TikTok at the time. Some users reported long lines and posted photos of signs about purchasing limits from Target.

Given the popularity of these collabs, Target says it plans on dropping new Stanley items in its stores throughout 2024, including new colors, prints and brand crossovers.

At this point, it’s normal for a Stanley drop to lead to long lines, purchasing limits and high resale prices. This past November, Starbucks released a holiday red Stanley Quencher, which led to similar mayhem. Some customers camped out, pitching tents in Starbucks parking lots, in the hopes of securing one, while employees complained about customers “harassing” them and “cussing” them out.

