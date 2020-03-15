Starbucks

Starbucks to Close Some Cafes, Move to To-Go Model in Rest

The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations"

NBC 5 News

Starbucks says it's moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Sunday it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-throughs or on the Starbucks app.

The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations," such as malls and university campuses, and it will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.

