2 men, 2 women killed in wrong-way crash in West Haven, Conn. identified

Connecticut State Police have identified the four people who were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 South in West Haven on Sunday.

State police said 26-year-old Kyle Bulkley, of New Haven, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway around 1:20 a.m. when he collided with a Nissan Altima head-on in the left lane.

According to state police, 25-year-old Husein Aili, of Wolcott, was driving the Nissan Altima that was hit. He and his two passengers, later identified as 23-year-old Jolie Lubin, of Trumbull; and 22-year-old Samantha Birchard, of Norwalk, all died of their injuries.

After the collision, troopers said Bulkley went into the center lane and hit a Nissan Sentra head-on.

The 42-year-old male driver of the Nissan Sentra and his 39-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

State police said Bulkley died of his injuries from the crash.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is continuing to investigate the crash.

All lanes of I-95 South were closed for several hours after the collision. The area has since reopened.

