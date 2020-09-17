State Releases Inspection Data for Elevator That Killed Allston Woman

A state inspector found in March that the elevator that killed an Allston woman this week had a stop-switch problem, but a month later the company that services the elevator told regulators it had fixed the issue, according to inspection records made public Wednesday.

On Monday, 38-year-old Boston University lecturer Carrie O’Connor died in an elevator accident at an apartment building at 1140 Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, according to Boston police. Multiple media outlets have reported that she was crushed in the doorway when the elevator unexpectedly began moving.

According to the inspection records, an inspector with the state’s Office of Public Safety and Inspections discovered the stop-switch violation on March 26 during the elevator’s annual inspection, according to the newly released records. The violation notice says only “car stop switch,” without any details about what was wrong with it. Other state records say simply that the switch was in need of repair. Police and inspectors have not said whether the stop-switch played a role in O'Connor's death.

