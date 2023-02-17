Social media was flooded with posts Friday morning from people complaining about a weird smell in the air and residue on their vehicles from rain that fell Thursday night and into Friday.

NBC Connecticut has also received questions and photos of the residue from several viewers.

What is causing it? Right now, it's not clear.

Some have speculated that it could be chemicals from the train derailment in Ohio earlier this month. NBC Connecticut meteorologists aren't sure that could be the case since the fire and chemical release from that derailment happened two weeks ago.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for information and to determine if the agency is monitoring air quality on Friday.