Student Arrested After Fight at Haverhill High School

Police said a teen has been arrested after a fight between two students at Haverhill High School on Thursday morning.

School resource officers broke up a fight between two teens around at the school around 11:30 a.m. One of them was arrested.

No injuries were reported, police said.

HPD SRO’s responded to a fight between 2 juveniles at Haverhill High School on 3/31 @ 11:30 AM. One of the juveniles was arrested for their involvement in the fight. No injuries reported. Based on incident involving under age students , no further info is being released. — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) March 31, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a letter to parents, Haverhill High School Principal Jason Meland said there was an incident during first lunch.

"The situation is under control and students are safe," he said. "The female student in question has been removed by the Haverhill Police."

For the remainder of the school day, he said the school operated under hold-in-place protocol, meaning students attended their classes as scheduled but were restricted from freely moving about the hallways without a pass.

Meland said parents will be given further information later on Thursday.

Because the incident involved underage students, police said no further information is being released.