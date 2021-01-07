Subdivision Plan Reportedly Discussed for Kowloon Space in Saugus





[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like something may eventually be in the works for the site of one of the best-known restaurants in New England.

According to a meeting posting from the Town of Saugus, one of the topics this evening was a "preliminary subdivision plan" for 948 Broadway, which happens to be the address for Kowloon Restaurant, while multiple sources have led us to a post from the Boston's Wicked North Shore Facebook group page that says the following:

Representatives [of the restaurant] met with planning board officials tonight to announce the eventual closing of the restaurant and a redevelopment of the property into [multiple] lots for mixed use. Bobby Wong spoke on behalf of Kowloon and stated that there are no dates to close and the closure will not come before a process of getting approvals for the project and initiating the project. Kowloon has no date to close.

A commenter within the thread who reportedly was on the Zoom call goes on to say that "this is just the Wong's being proactive in getting approval for new use of the property, that approval will stand for 8 years..so when Rt1 zoning changes they won't have to worry and already be grandfathered. Either way nothing was approved tonight..it was continued to Jan 21st."

We have reached out to both Kowloon and the Town of Saugus for more details, so stay tuned for updates.

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)